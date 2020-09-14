Motivation that Moves

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/769185" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. LeQueasze Hillman a Hinesville, Georgia native from the 226th Composite Supply Company out of Camp Buehring, Kuwait and Capt. Jessica Soboleski, a Florida native and Commander at the 226th CSB, give a shoutout to Soldiers in their company during a visit to the central receiving and shipping point, September 14, 2020 on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Hillman and Soboleski, visited the CRSP yard to observe their Soldiers currently assigned to Camp Arifjan. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Khylee Woodford)