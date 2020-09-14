Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Motivation that Moves

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    09.14.2020

    Video by Sgt. Khylee Woodford 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. LeQueasze Hillman a Hinesville, Georgia native from the 226th Composite Supply Company out of Camp Buehring, Kuwait and Capt. Jessica Soboleski, a Florida native and Commander at the 226th CSB, give a shoutout to Soldiers in their company during a visit to the central receiving and shipping point, September 14, 2020 on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Hillman and Soboleski, visited the CRSP yard to observe their Soldiers currently assigned to Camp Arifjan. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Khylee Woodford)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.12.2020 08:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769185
    VIRIN: 200914-A-FS682-115
    Filename: DOD_108018301
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: HINESVILLE, GA, US
    Hometown: TALLAHASSEE, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motivation that Moves, by SGT Khylee Woodford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DEPLOYED
    CENTCOM
    Atlanta
    Florida
    ARMY
    304th
    CSSB
    ASG-KU
    CAMPARIFJAN
    232nd
    FortStewart
    CSB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT