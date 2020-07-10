Expeditionary Strike Group 7 Navy Birthday Video

Rear Adm. Fred Kacher, Commander Expeditionary Strike Group Seven wishes the US Navy a happy 245th birthday.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2020 05:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|769183
|VIRIN:
|201009-N-RU810-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108018266
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
