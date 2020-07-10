Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Expeditionary Strike Group 7 Navy Birthday Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.07.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    Rear Adm. Fred Kacher, Commander Expeditionary Strike Group Seven wishes the US Navy a happy 245th birthday.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    Date Posted: 10.12.2020 05:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769183
    VIRIN: 201009-N-RU810-1001
    Filename: DOD_108018266
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expeditionary Strike Group 7 Navy Birthday Video, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Navy Birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT