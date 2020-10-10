Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    332 AEW Fireman Challenge

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.10.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darby Arnold 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Firemen from the 332 AEW host a Fireman Challenge in honor of Fire Prevention Week. Members from around the base were able to sign up and participate either as a group or an individual.

    Date Taken: 10.10.2020
    Date Posted: 10.12.2020 04:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769182
    VIRIN: 201010-F-GV306-935
    Filename: DOD_108018258
    Length: 00:04:44
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 332 AEW Fireman Challenge, by SSgt Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airmen
    deployed
    deploy
    fire fighters
    fireman
    air
    wing
    expeditionary
    AEW
    fire prevention
    week
    competition
    airman
    deployment
    332

