Spc. Madison Huggins shout out for her brothers wedding during the Ryder 7, Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Strasser, ruck march.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2020 19:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|769179
|VIRIN:
|201011-Z-OH907-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108018144
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Spc. Madison Huggins Shout Out, by MAJ Samuel Otto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT