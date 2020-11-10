Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spc. Madison Huggins Shout Out

    SIOUX CITY, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2020

    Video by Maj. Samuel Otto 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division

    Spc. Madison Huggins shout out for her brothers wedding during the Ryder 7, Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Strasser, ruck march.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2020
    Date Posted: 10.11.2020 19:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769179
    VIRIN: 201011-Z-OH907-001
    Filename: DOD_108018144
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: SIOUX CITY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Madison Huggins Shout Out, by MAJ Samuel Otto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Iowa
    Iowa National Guard
    National Guard
    113 Cavalry

