Arizona National Guard Soldiers return home after supporting wildfire fighting efforts in California. Over the course of the month of support, three UH-60 crews and their maintenance crews dropped approximately 150,000 gallons of water, accrued 185 flight hours, and drove over 9,000 miles in support of CAL FIRE. #alwaysreadyalwaysthere #inthistogether #wildfire
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2020 19:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769178
|VIRIN:
|201010-Z-CZ735-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108018143
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AZNG Soldiers return from CALFIRE support, by SSG Adrian Borunda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT