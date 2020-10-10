Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG Soldiers return from CALFIRE support

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Adrian Borunda 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    Arizona National Guard Soldiers return home after supporting wildfire fighting efforts in California. Over the course of the month of support, three UH-60 crews and their maintenance crews dropped approximately 150,000 gallons of water, accrued 185 flight hours, and drove over 9,000 miles in support of CAL FIRE. #alwaysreadyalwaysthere #inthistogether #wildfire

    Date Taken: 10.10.2020
    Date Posted: 10.11.2020 19:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769178
    VIRIN: 201010-Z-CZ735-001
    Filename: DOD_108018143
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    This work, AZNG Soldiers return from CALFIRE support, by SSG Adrian Borunda, identified by DVIDS

    alwaysreadyalwaysthere inthistogether wildfire

