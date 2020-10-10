Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-Roll Package: Coast Guard conducts overflight following Hurricane Delta

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.10.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard District Eight and Aviation Training Center Mobile members conduct overflights near Lake Charles area, following Hurricane Delta, October 10, 2020, to assess damage. B-Roll features Petty Officer 1st Class Kash Bhin-Rao, Petty Officer 1st Class Edward Sanchez and Petty Officer 2nd Class Carlton Cason. No audio. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2020
    Date Posted: 10.11.2020 12:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769166
    VIRIN: 201010-G-ID129-001
    Filename: DOD_108018027
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Package: Coast Guard conducts overflight following Hurricane Delta, by PO3 Sydney Phoenix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USCG
    Delta
    D8
    District 8
    Storm2020
    USCGDelta
    DeltaStorm

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT