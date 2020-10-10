B-Roll Package: Coast Guard conducts overflight following Hurricane Delta

Coast Guard District Eight and Aviation Training Center Mobile members conduct overflights near Lake Charles area, following Hurricane Delta, October 10, 2020, to assess damage. B-Roll features Petty Officer 1st Class Kash Bhin-Rao, Petty Officer 1st Class Edward Sanchez and Petty Officer 2nd Class Carlton Cason. No audio. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2020 12:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Location:
|US
