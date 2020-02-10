U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, attached to 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct high altitude high opening freefall during Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 2, 2020. 3d Reconnaissance Battalion conducted sustainment military freefall operations in preparation for a Maneuver Warfare Exercise, demonstrating their technical and tactical proficiency during the regiment’s operations.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes)
Date Taken:
|10.02.2020
Date Posted:
|10.12.2020 00:29
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|769160
VIRIN:
|201002-M-JD525-001
Filename:
|DOD_108017819
Length:
|00:03:29
Location:
|29 PALMS, CA, US
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll of 3d Reconnaissance Battalion Conducts Jump Operations During SLTE 1-21, by LCpl Jackson Dukes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
