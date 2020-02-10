Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll of 3d Reconnaissance Battalion Conducts Jump Operations During SLTE 1-21

    29 PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, attached to 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct high altitude high opening freefall during Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 2, 2020. 3d Reconnaissance Battalion conducted sustainment military freefall operations in preparation for a Maneuver Warfare Exercise, demonstrating their technical and tactical proficiency during the regiment’s operations.

    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 10.12.2020 00:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769160
    VIRIN: 201002-M-JD525-001
    Filename: DOD_108017819
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: 29 PALMS, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll of 3d Reconnaissance Battalion Conducts Jump Operations During SLTE 1-21, by LCpl Jackson Dukes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recon
    29 Palms
    Marines
    freefall
    ITX
    ServiceLevelTrainingExercise

