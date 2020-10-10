3d Reconnaissance Battalion’s First Week of SLTE 1-21

U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, attached to 4th Marine Regiment, participate in several ranges and conduct jump operations during the first week of Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California. 3d Reconnaissance Battalion conducted all these training events in preparation for a Maneuver Warfare Exercise, demonstrating their technical and tactical proficiency during the regiment’s operations.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes)
