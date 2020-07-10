3/3 Conducts Range 220A MOUT Training During SLTE 1-21

U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, 3d Battalion, 3d Marines, attached to 4th Marine Regiment, conduct platoon attack MOUT training on range 220A during Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 7, 2020. 3d Battalion, 3d Marines conducted MOUT training in preparation for a Maneuver Warfare Exercise, demonstrating their technical and tactical proficiency during the regiment’s operations.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes)
