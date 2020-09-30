B-Roll of 3d Reconnaissance Battalion Firing Grenade Launchers During SLTE 1-21

B-Roll of U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, attached to 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, using a M32 grenade launcher to get familiarized with the weapon on range 110 during Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Sept. 30, 2020. 3d Reconnaissance Battalion is attached to 4th Marine Regiment for the duration of SLTE 1-21. This is an exercise designed to provide realistic and challenging training at every level of the Marine Corps to better prepare Marines to operate against future threats.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2020 00:28
|Location:
|29 PALMS, CA, US
