B-Roll of U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, attached to 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, firing 5.56 rounds on range 205 during Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Sept. 29, 2020. This training was conducted in preparation for Maneuver Warfare Exercise, demonstrating their technical and tactical proficiency during the regiment’s operations.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2020 00:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769154
|VIRIN:
|200929-M-JD525-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108017813
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|29 PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll of 3d Reconnaissance Battalion Firing 5.56 Rounds During SLTE 1-21, by LCpl Jackson Dukes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT