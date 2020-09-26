25th Infantry Division has deployed 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team to Fort Polk, Louisiana for a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation, October 2020. This rotation allows units to prepare their Soldiers to be mission capable, trained and ready for future deployments. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Valencia McNeal)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2020 16:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769149
|VIRIN:
|200926-A-ZW807-763
|Filename:
|DOD_108017609
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|PORT ARTHUR, TX, US
This work, JRTC 2020, by SGT Valencia McNeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
