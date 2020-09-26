Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRTC 2020

    PORT ARTHUR, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2020

    Video by Sgt. Valencia McNeal 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    25th Infantry Division has deployed 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team to Fort Polk, Louisiana for a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation, October 2020. This rotation allows units to prepare their Soldiers to be mission capable, trained and ready for future deployments. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Valencia McNeal)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.10.2020 16:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769149
    VIRIN: 200926-A-ZW807-763
    Filename: DOD_108017609
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: PORT ARTHUR, TX, US 
    25th Infantry Division
    Joint Readiness Training Center
    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    USTRANSCOM
    7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary)
    U.S. Army-Pacific

