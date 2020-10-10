Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCPON 245th Navy Birthday Message

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Roland M Ardon, Matthew Callahan, Petty Officer 2nd Class Anita Chebahtah and Petty Officer 3rd Class Almagissel Schuring

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    A message from the 15th Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy, Master Chief Russell Smith commemorating the U.S. Navy's 245th birthday. (U.S. Navy video production by All Hands Magazine/ Navy Production, Defense Media Activity)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2020
    Date Posted: 10.10.2020 16:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769148
    VIRIN: 201010-N-IN448-001
    Filename: DOD_108017602
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: DC, US
