MCPON 245th Navy Birthday Message

A message from the 15th Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy, Master Chief Russell Smith commemorating the U.S. Navy's 245th birthday. (U.S. Navy video production by All Hands Magazine/ Navy Production, Defense Media Activity)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2020 16:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|769148
|VIRIN:
|201010-N-IN448-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108017602
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|24
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT