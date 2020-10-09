This collegiate football season, the TCU Horned Frogs are honoring U.S. military branches at designated home games. Todays' game, Oct 10, 2020, is the selected game to honor the U.S. Air Force. Tech. Sgt. Timothy Davis, 301st Fighter Wing Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft armament system technician stationed at U.S. Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas was selected to represent the wing and the entire Air Force for this game. The wing is the only Air Force Reserve F-16 fighter unit in the state of Texas. The video option was chosen instead of in person appearance to help mitigate potential health risks.
**No federal endorsement implied**
This work, TCU football honors the U.S. Air Force, by MSgt Jeremy Roman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
