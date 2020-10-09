Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    TCU football honors the U.S. Air Force

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Jeremy Roman 

    301st Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    This collegiate football season, the TCU Horned Frogs are honoring U.S. military branches at designated home games. Todays' game, Oct 10, 2020, is the selected game to honor the U.S. Air Force. Tech. Sgt. Timothy Davis, 301st Fighter Wing Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft armament system technician stationed at U.S. Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas was selected to represent the wing and the entire Air Force for this game. The wing is the only Air Force Reserve F-16 fighter unit in the state of Texas. The video option was chosen instead of in person appearance to help mitigate potential health risks.

    **No federal endorsement implied**

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 10.10.2020 13:01
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 769141
    VIRIN: 200910-F-RJ363-020
    Filename: DOD_108017541
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    Hometown: FORT WORTH, TX, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TCU football honors the U.S. Air Force, by MSgt Jeremy Roman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Sports
    AFRC
    AMXS
    301 FW
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    hero of game

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT