    Edwards hosts first-ever hybrid air show

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Video by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Kori Myers, 418th Flight Test Squadron load master, waves the U.S. flag on the ramp of a C-17 Globemaster III during Edwards Air Force Base's Aerospace Valley Air Show as it flies over Tehachapi, California, Oct. 9. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 10.10.2020 10:19
    Category:
    Video ID: 769140
    VIRIN: 201009-F-HC101-2001
    Filename: DOD_108017509
    Length: 00:04:52
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    TAGS

    C-17
    Air Show
    Globemaster III
    Edwards Air Force Base
    California
    412th Test Wing
    AVAS
    Aerospace Valley
    AVAirshow

