Staff Sgt. Kori Myers, 418th Flight Test Squadron load master, waves the U.S. flag on the ramp of a C-17 Globemaster III during Edwards Air Force Base's Aerospace Valley Air Show as it flies over Tehachapi, California, Oct. 9. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2020 10:19
|Category:
|Video ID:
|769140
|VIRIN:
|201009-F-HC101-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108017509
|Length:
|00:04:52
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Edwards hosts first-ever hybrid air show, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT