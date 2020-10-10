Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPMAGTF-CR-CC 20.2 Hometown Friends Deployed to Middle East

    KUWAIT

    10.10.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Robert Kuehn 

    Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response - Central Command

    U.S Marines assigned to SPMAGTF CR-RR 20.2, discuss what its like to be from the same place and deploy together to the same place. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to mobilize a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Robert Kuehn)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2020
    Date Posted: 10.11.2020 01:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769133
    VIRIN: 201010-M-NK334-0001
    Filename: DOD_108017491
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPMAGTF-CR-CC 20.2 Hometown Friends Deployed to Middle East, by LCpl Robert Kuehn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Central Command
    MARCENT
    USMC
    USCENTCOM
    Response
    Jordan
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Marines
    Crisis Response
    20.2
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC
    CJTF-OIR
    SCTJ
    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade
    Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve

