U.S Marines assigned to SPMAGTF CR-RR 20.2, discuss what its like to be from the same place and deploy together to the same place. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to mobilize a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Robert Kuehn)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2020 01:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|769133
|VIRIN:
|201010-M-NK334-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108017491
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SPMAGTF-CR-CC 20.2 Hometown Friends Deployed to Middle East, by LCpl Robert Kuehn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
