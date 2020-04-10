SPMAGTF-CR-CC: Air-to-Air Refueling Mission

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 352, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command, conduct an air-to-air refueling (AAR) mission over the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility on Oct. 3, 2020. The purpose of an AAR mission is to transfer aviation fuel from one aircraft to another in order to extend the range, payload capacity, and endurance of the receiving aircraft. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Sgt. Brendan Custer)
