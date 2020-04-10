Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPMAGTF-CR-CC: Air-to-Air Refueling Mission

    KUWAIT

    10.04.2020

    Video by Sgt. Brendan Custer 

    Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response - Central Command

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 352, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command, conduct an air-to-air refueling (AAR) mission over the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility on Oct. 3, 2020. The purpose of an AAR mission is to transfer aviation fuel from one aircraft to another in order to extend the range, payload capacity, and endurance of the receiving aircraft. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Sgt. Brendan Custer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2020
    Date Posted: 10.10.2020 07:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769130
    VIRIN: 201005-M-QS584-1001
    Filename: DOD_108017434
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, SPMAGTF-CR-CC: Air-to-Air Refueling Mission, by Sgt Brendan Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

