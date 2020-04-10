SPMAGTF-CR-CC: Air-to-Air Refueling Mission

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/769130" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 352, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command, conduct an air-to-air refueling (AAR) mission over the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility on Oct. 3, 2020. The purpose of an AAR mission is to transfer aviation fuel from one aircraft to another in order to extend the range, payload capacity, and endurance of the receiving aircraft. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Sgt. Brendan Custer)