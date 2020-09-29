Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New Orleans Pulls into Guam

    GUAM

    09.29.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelby Sanders 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Sept. 29, 2020) San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) arrives at Apra Harbor, Guam for a routine port visit. New Orleans, part of Expeditionary Strike Group Seven (ESG 7), assigned to Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

