APRA HARBOR, Guam (Sept. 29, 2020) San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) arrives at Apra Harbor, Guam for a routine port visit. New Orleans, part of Expeditionary Strike Group Seven (ESG 7), assigned to Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2020 21:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|769127
|VIRIN:
|201006-N-KL617-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108017382
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS New Orleans Pulls into Guam, by PO2 Kelby Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
