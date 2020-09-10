Coast Guard rescues 6 people from grounded vessels near Rollover Pass in Gilchrist, Texas

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/769122" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Coast Guard Air Station MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew assists a Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat – Medium boat crew as they rescue four adults, two infants and three dogs from grounded vessels near Rollover Pass in Gilchrist, Texas, Oct. 9, 2020. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report of three fishing vessels aground in the Intracoastal Waterway north of Rollover Pass which did not have lifejackets and were concerned about possible rollovers occurring due to weather conditions. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Houston)