    Coast Guard rescues 6 people from grounded vessels near Rollover Pass in Gilchrist, Texas

    GILCHRIST, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew assists a Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat – Medium boat crew as they rescue four adults, two infants and three dogs from grounded vessels near Rollover Pass in Gilchrist, Texas, Oct. 9, 2020. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report of three fishing vessels aground in the Intracoastal Waterway north of Rollover Pass which did not have lifejackets and were concerned about possible rollovers occurring due to weather conditions. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Houston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 20:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769122
    VIRIN: 201009-G-G0108-3001
    Filename: DOD_108017377
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: GILCHRIST, TX, US 
    Web Views: 25
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 6 people from grounded vessels near Rollover Pass in Gilchrist, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Rescue
    Air Station Houston
    Galveston
    Grounded Vessel
    Coast Guard
    Texas
    Aground
    Station Galveston
    Gilchrist

