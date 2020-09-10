Coast Guard rescues 6 people from grounded vessels near Rollover Pass in Gilchrist, Texas

A Coast Guard Air Station MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew assists a Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat – Medium boat crew as they rescue four adults, two infants and three dogs from grounded vessels near Rollover Pass in Gilchrist, Texas, Oct. 9, 2020. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report of three fishing vessels aground in the Intracoastal Waterway north of Rollover Pass which did not have lifejackets and were concerned about possible rollovers occurring due to weather conditions. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Houston)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2020 20:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Location:
|GILCHRIST, TX, US
