    U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Performs Aerial Cargo Drop

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Celestino HernandezSilvar 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines and multiple KC-130J Hercules, assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), participate in aerial cargo delivery training, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-21 in Yuma, Arizona, Oct. 5, 2020. The WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Celestino HernandezSilvar)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2020
    Date Posted: 10.10.2020 17:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769121
    VIRIN: 201006-M-YS285-1001
    Filename: DOD_108017376
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Performs Aerial Cargo Drop, by LCpl Celestino HernandezSilvar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine
    KC-130J
    USMC
    Yuma
    Marine Aviation
    Marines
    Arizona
    Cargo
    MAWTS-1
    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One
    WTI
    WTI 1-21

