Aerospace Valley Airshow Day 1 at Edwards Air Force Base, California. The event begins at 1:20 p.m. EDT.
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2020 19:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769112
|Filename:
|DOD_108017236
|Length:
|01:03:26
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Aerospace Valley Airshow Day 1 Part 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT