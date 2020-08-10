Speaker Stringer - Cal Guard & USACE Flood Fighting Demonstration

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/769110" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Stringer of speakers' remarks during a flood-fighting demonstration, Oct. 8, 2020, held between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District and California National Guard. Speakers include: U.S. Army Col. Julie Balten, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Commander, U.S. Army Capt. John Gomez, commander of Company B, 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, California Army National Guard, and David Kingston, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District's emergency management branch. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)