Speaker Stringer - Cal Guard & USACE Flood Fighting Demonstration

Stringer of speakers' remarks during a flood-fighting demonstration, Oct. 8, 2020, held between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District and California National Guard. Speakers include: U.S. Army Col. Julie Balten, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Commander, U.S. Army Capt. John Gomez, commander of Company B, 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, California Army National Guard, and David Kingston, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District's emergency management branch. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2020 18:37
|Location:
|MONTEBELLO, CA, US
