    Speaker Stringer - Cal Guard & USACE Flood Fighting Demonstration

    MONTEBELLO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman 

    California National Guard   

    Stringer of speakers' remarks during a flood-fighting demonstration, Oct. 8, 2020, held between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District and California National Guard. Speakers include: U.S. Army Col. Julie Balten, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Commander, U.S. Army Capt. John Gomez, commander of Company B, 1st Assault Helicopter Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, California Army National Guard, and David Kingston, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District's emergency management branch. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 18:37
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 769110
    VIRIN: 201008-Z-FD650-2001
    Filename: DOD_108017234
    Length: 00:08:18
    Location: MONTEBELLO, CA, US 
