Aerospace Valley Airshow Day 1 at Edwards Air Force Base, California. The event begins at 1:20 p.m. EDT.
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2020 18:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769109
|Filename:
|DOD_108017208
|Length:
|01:30:19
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Aerospace Valley Airshow Day 1 Part 1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT