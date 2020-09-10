U.S. Navy 245th Birthday

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The United States Navy celebrates their 245th of military service to our nation, established 13 November 1775. The central theme this year is “Victory at Sea.” Imagery used represents the USS United States seen defeating the HMS Macedonian during the War of 1820, and the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Regan (CVN 76) leading a formation during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC). (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)