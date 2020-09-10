Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Navy 245th Birthday

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Video by David Perry  

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The United States Navy celebrates their 245th of military service to our nation, established 13 November 1775. The central theme this year is “Victory at Sea.” Imagery used represents the USS United States seen defeating the HMS Macedonian during the War of 1820, and the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Regan (CVN 76) leading a formation during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC). (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 15:47
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 769102
    VIRIN: 201008-F-BK017-0001
    Filename: DOD_108016944
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy 245th Birthday, by David Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    Navy Birthday
    Hill Air Force Base
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT