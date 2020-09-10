The United States Navy celebrates their 245th of military service to our nation, established 13 November 1775. The central theme this year is “Victory at Sea.” Imagery used represents the USS United States seen defeating the HMS Macedonian during the War of 1820, and the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Regan (CVN 76) leading a formation during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC). (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)
Date Taken:
|10.09.2020
Date Posted:
|10.09.2020 15:47
Category:
|PSA
Video ID:
|769102
VIRIN:
|201008-F-BK017-0001
Filename:
|DOD_108016944
Length:
|00:00:10
Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy 245th Birthday, by David Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
