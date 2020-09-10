B-roll of the 55th, 68th, and 79th Rescue Squadrons from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, conducting ongoing training exercises for high-end readiness. Includes HC-130J Combat King II and HH-60G Pave Hawk footage, as well as airdrops and pararescue jumps over water. (Footage by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales and Senior Airman Jacob Stephens. Edited by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales.)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2020 15:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769098
|VIRIN:
|201009-F-FZ485-350
|Filename:
|DOD_108016859
|Length:
|00:04:04
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 563rd Rescue Group Training B-roll_8 Oct 2020, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT