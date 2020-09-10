Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    563rd Rescue Group Training_8 Oct 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    Quick clip of the 55th, 68th, and 79th Rescue Squadrons at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, conducting ongoing training exercises for high-end readiness. (Footage by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales and Senior Airman Jacob Stephens. Edited by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 15:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769096
    VIRIN: 201009-F-FZ485-035
    Filename: DOD_108016849
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 563rd Rescue Group Training_8 Oct 2020, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Air Combat Command
    55th
    DoD
    Tucson
    Pararescue
    PJs
    79th
    ACC
    HH-60
    AZ
    pararescuemen
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    Military
    United States Air Force
    Arizona
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    C-130
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    68th
    55th Rescue Squadron
    563rd
    DM
    79th Rescue Squadron
    563rd Rescue Group
    355th Wing
    68th Rescue Squadron
    355 WG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT