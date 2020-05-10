Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receive rappel tower training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 5, 2020. The rappel tower is a training event designed to instill confidence and eliminate fear of heights within recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2020 14:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769085
|VIRIN:
|201005-M-GA002-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108016653
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
This work, Charlie Company Rappel Tower, by LCpl Godfrey Ampong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
