    Charlie Company Rappel Tower

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receive rappel tower training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 5, 2020. The rappel tower is a training event designed to instill confidence and eliminate fear of heights within recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 14:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 769085
    VIRIN: 201005-M-GA002-1001
    Filename: DOD_108016653
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company Rappel Tower, by LCpl Godfrey Ampong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    Recruits
    Marine Corps
    Recruit Training
    Rappel Tower

