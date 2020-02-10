Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 Family Sports Challenge

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Coombs 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Families participate in the Family Sport Challenge aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Oct. 3, 2020. Marine Corps Community Service hosted the event to bring families of Quantico together for a friendly competition. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Coombs)

    This work, 2020 Family Sports Challenge, by LCpl Dylan Coombs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Corps
    Marine Corps Base Quantico
    Family Sports Challenge

