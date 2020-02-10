Families participate in the Family Sport Challenge aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Oct. 3, 2020. Marine Corps Community Service hosted the event to bring families of Quantico together for a friendly competition. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Coombs)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2020 13:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|769069
|VIRIN:
|201003-M-UW172-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108016479
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2020 Family Sports Challenge, by LCpl Dylan Coombs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT