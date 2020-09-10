Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LCAC Night Operations

    UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Members of NBU-7 need to be able to operate their amphibious vehicles at night in case a real-world scenario demands it. To stay mission ready, they train at night, routinely going out to maintain proficiency.

    Video by Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Cody Deccio

