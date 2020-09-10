LCAC Night Operations

Members of NBU-7 need to be able to operate their amphibious vehicles at night in case a real-world scenario demands it. To stay mission ready, they train at night, routinely going out to maintain proficiency.
Video by Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Cody Deccio
