    Airman Captures SERE School with a Plastic Camera

    SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Corban Lundborg 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    Air Force Staff Sgt. Corban Lundborg attends Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape training, a 19-day Combat Survival Course (S-V80-A), February, 2020, hosted by the 22nd Training Squadron, Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. The course allows Airmen the opportunity to learn and practice survival techniques required to return with honor. Staff Sgt. Lundborg documented part of the training on 120mm medium format film using a Holga 120N plastic camera. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

