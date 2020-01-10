Airman Captures SERE School with a Plastic Camera

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Force Staff Sgt. Corban Lundborg attends Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape training, a 19-day Combat Survival Course (S-V80-A), February, 2020, hosted by the 22nd Training Squadron, Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. The course allows Airmen the opportunity to learn and practice survival techniques required to return with honor. Staff Sgt. Lundborg documented part of the training on 120mm medium format film using a Holga 120N plastic camera. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Corban Lundborg)