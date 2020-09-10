Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Columbus Day Safety Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Johnson and Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Col. Riccoh Player addresses Marines aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, urging them to practice safe COVID procedures during the Columbus Day holiday weekend.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 10:49
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 769047
    VIRIN: 200809-M-GD588-1001
    Filename: DOD_108016268
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Columbus Day Safety Video, by LCpl Daniel Johnson and LCpl Christopher McMurry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    safety
    Columbus Day
    breif
    Col. Player

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT