A SGT Danen Calvin and his family with 3rd Infantry Division give a shout out to their favorite baseball team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
SGT Danen Calvin, wife Stephanie, and daughter Emma
3ID, 385th Military Police Battalion
California
Los Angeles Dodgers
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2020 09:21
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|769031
|VIRIN:
|201009-A-ET609-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108016138
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3rd Infantry Division Los Angeles Dodgers Shout out, by SGT Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT