Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3rd Infantry Division Los Angeles Dodgers Shout out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Sgt. Justin McClarran 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    A SGT Danen Calvin and his family with 3rd Infantry Division give a shout out to their favorite baseball team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

    SGT Danen Calvin, wife Stephanie, and daughter Emma
    3ID, 385th Military Police Battalion
    California
    Los Angeles Dodgers

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 09:21
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 769031
    VIRIN: 201009-A-ET609-002
    Filename: DOD_108016138
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Los Angeles Dodgers Shout out, by SGT Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Soldier
    baseball
    Sports
    Los Angeles
    Shout out
    Dodgers
    3rd Infantry Division
    California
    Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT