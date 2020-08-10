Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd infantry Division Tulane University Shoutout

    UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Sgt. Justin McClarran 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    CPT Timothy Levy gives a shoutout to his Alma Mater, Tulane University

    CPT Timothy Levy
    1ABCT, 3ID
    New Orleans, Louisiana
    Tulane University

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 09:22
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 769030
    VIRIN: 201009-A-ET609-001
    Filename: DOD_108016124
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd infantry Division Tulane University Shoutout, by SGT Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    shout out
    football
    Georgia
    Lousiana
    3rd Infantry Division
    Army
    Tulane University

