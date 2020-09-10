Coast Guard rescues 2 overdue boaters 18 miles west of Hernando Beach

A Coast Guard Station Yankeetown 29-foot Response Boat — Small crew assists two boaters in distress, after locating their 22-foot disabled vessel 18 miles west of Hernando Beach, St. Petersburg, Florida, Oct. 09, 2020. Both were safely transferred to Yankeetown Marina with no injuries reported. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
