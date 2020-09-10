Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 2 overdue boaters 18 miles west of Hernando Beach

    FL, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A Coast Guard Station Yankeetown 29-foot Response Boat — Small crew assists two boaters in distress, after locating their 22-foot disabled vessel 18 miles west of Hernando Beach, St. Petersburg, Florida, Oct. 09, 2020. Both were safely transferred to Yankeetown Marina with no injuries reported. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 overdue boaters 18 miles west of Hernando Beach, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Coast Guard

