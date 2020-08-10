LSV 5 & 6 homecoming B-roll (day)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 7th Transportation Brigade held a welcome home ceremony to welcome home soldiers of the Logistics Support Vessels, Maj. Gen. Charles P. Gross (LSV 5) and the SP4 James A. Loux (LSV 6), manned by the 411th and 335th Transportation Detachments as they arrived at Third Port at Joint Base Langley- Eustis, Virginia, in the early morning hours of Oct. 8, marking the completion of more than 20 years of support to U.S. Central Command and U.S. Army Central (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Nahjier Williams