Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Logistic Support Vessel 5 and 6 home coming B-Roll (Night)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nahjier Williams 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Logistics Support Vessels, Maj. Gen. Charles P. Gross (LSV 5) and the SP4 James A. Loux (LSV 6), manned by the 411th and 335th Transportation Detachments arrived at Third Port at Joint Base Langley- Eustis, Virginia, in the early morning hours of Oct. 8, marking the completion of more than 20 years of support to U.S. Central Command and U.S. Army Central (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Nahjier Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 07:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769014
    VIRIN: 201008-A-FA699-221
    Filename: DOD_108015995
    Length: 00:04:53
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistic Support Vessel 5 and 6 home coming B-Roll (Night), by SSG Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    supply
    soldier
    operation
    command
    U.S. Central Command
    withdrawal
    drawdown
    news
    deployed
    operations
    photo
    sustainment
    troops
    CENTCOM
    leadership
    redeployment
    service
    Fort Knox
    Logistics
    transportation
    engineer
    media
    video
    Americans
    Facebook
    distribution
    American
    OEF
    Quartermaster
    forces
    1st TSC
    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    photojournalist
    retrograde
    videographer
    Fort Eustis
    story
    journalism
    public affairs
    Soldiers
    military
    Kuwait
    Middle East
    First Team
    U.S. Army
    Mission
    Army
    U.S. Army Central
    deployment
    Operation Enduring Freedom
    member
    logistical
    armed
    logistics support vessel
    SP4 James A. Loux
    2020
    U.S. ARCENT
    LSV 5
    America's Army
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    Resolute Support
    LSV 6
    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael J. Perry III
    Maj. Gen. John P. Sullivan
    Maj. Gen. Charles P. Gross
    General Frank S. Besson-Class

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT