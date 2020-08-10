Logistic Support Vessel 5 and 6 home coming B-Roll (Night)

Logistics Support Vessels, Maj. Gen. Charles P. Gross (LSV 5) and the SP4 James A. Loux (LSV 6), manned by the 411th and 335th Transportation Detachments arrived at Third Port at Joint Base Langley- Eustis, Virginia, in the early morning hours of Oct. 8, marking the completion of more than 20 years of support to U.S. Central Command and U.S. Army Central (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Nahjier Williams)
