    AFN Europe Report October 8, 2020

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    10.08.2020

    Video by Chris Knoblauch and Airman 1st Class Zoe Wiggins

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this episode of the AFN Europe Report U.S. Secretary of Defense bolsters partnerships during tour of North Africa and the U.S. Navy starts another trip around the equator October 13th.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe Report October 8, 2020, by Chris Knoblauch and A1C Zoe Wiggins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

