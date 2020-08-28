Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Company MCCRE

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Video by Cpl. Israel Chincio 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Charlie Company, 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division participate in a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, from Aug. 20 – 27, 2020. The Company completed multiple training events in order to show its units readiness and combat effectiveness throughout the exercise for their upcoming deployment with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Israel Chincio)

