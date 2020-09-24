Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Forces Japan SEL Visits JASDF Space Operations Squadron (B-ROLL)

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.24.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    Media Center - Japan

    B-roll of Chief Master Sergeant Rick Winegarder, Command Senior Enlisted Leader for United States Forces Japan during his visit to the Japan Air Self-Defense Force's Space Operations Squadron at Fuchu Air Station, Tokyo, Japan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 22:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768986
    VIRIN: 200924-F-TO545-899
    Filename: DOD_108015716
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: TOKYO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Forces Japan SEL Visits JASDF Space Operations Squadron (B-ROLL), by SSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Space
    JASDF
    USFJ
    SEL
    Rick Winegardner

