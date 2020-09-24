Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFJ SEL Visits JASDF Space Operations Squadron (PACKAGE)

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.24.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    Media Center - Japan

    Chief Master Sergeant Rick Winegarder, Command Senior Enlisted Leader for United States Forces Japan during his visited the Japan Air Self-Defense Force's Space Operations Squadron at Fuchu Air Station, Tokyo, Japan.

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 22:12
    This work, USFJ SEL Visits JASDF Space Operations Squadron (PACKAGE), by SSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Tokyo
    Space
    JASDF
    USFJ
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force
    US Forces Japan
    SEL
    Rick Winegardner
    Fuchu

