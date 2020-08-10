The United States Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, the Silent Drill
Platoon, and the Marine Corps Color Guard perform during the Marine Band
Battle Color Ceremony at the National Museum of Marine Corps, Triangle, Va.,
Oct. 8, 2020. The ceremony is held to celebrate Marine Corps history with
music, marching and precision drill.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2020 20:21
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|768982
|Filename:
|DOD_108015672
|Length:
|00:35:01
|Location:
|TRIANGLE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines Band Battle Colors Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT