    Marines Band Battle Colors Ceremony

    TRIANGLE, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The United States Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, the Silent Drill
    Platoon, and the Marine Corps Color Guard perform during the Marine Band
    Battle Color Ceremony at the National Museum of Marine Corps, Triangle, Va.,
    Oct. 8, 2020. The ceremony is held to celebrate Marine Corps history with
    music, marching and precision drill.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 20:21
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 768982
    Filename: DOD_108015672
    Length: 00:35:01
    Location: TRIANGLE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Band Battle Colors Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC

