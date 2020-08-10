Marines Band Battle Colors Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The United States Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, the Silent Drill

Platoon, and the Marine Corps Color Guard perform during the Marine Band

Battle Color Ceremony at the National Museum of Marine Corps, Triangle, Va.,

Oct. 8, 2020. The ceremony is held to celebrate Marine Corps history with

music, marching and precision drill.