    2020 HQDA Best Warrior Competition

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2020

    Video by Spc. Frederick Poirier 

    55th Combat Camera   

    U.S. Army Soldiers conduct a 12-mile ruck march during the 2020 HQDA Best Warrior Competition on Fort George G. Meade, Maryland Sep. 25, 2020. The Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values, embody the Warrior Ethos and represent the future of the force. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Frederick Poirier)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 07:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768977
    VIRIN: 200925-A-EQ028-0001
    Filename: DOD_108015634
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 HQDA Best Warrior Competition, by SPC Frederick Poirier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

