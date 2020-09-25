U.S. Army Soldiers conduct a 12-mile ruck march during the 2020 HQDA Best Warrior Competition on Fort George G. Meade, Maryland Sep. 25, 2020. The Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values, embody the Warrior Ethos and represent the future of the force. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Frederick Poirier)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2020 07:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768977
|VIRIN:
|200925-A-EQ028-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108015634
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2020 HQDA Best Warrior Competition, by SPC Frederick Poirier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT