    JBAB Lead Service Transfer

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Corey Hook 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Zuhlsdorf, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling (JBAB) and 11th Wing commander, stands in front of members of the 11th Wing during the lead-service transfer ceremony at JBAB, Washington, D.C., Oct. 1, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 20:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768970
    VIRIN: 201001-F-ZU607-2001
    Filename: DOD_108015595
    Length: 00:17:11
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBAB Lead Service Transfer, by TSgt Corey Hook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

