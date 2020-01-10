U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Zuhlsdorf, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling (JBAB) and 11th Wing commander, stands in front of members of the 11th Wing during the lead-service transfer ceremony at JBAB, Washington, D.C., Oct. 1, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2020 20:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|768970
|VIRIN:
|201001-F-ZU607-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108015595
|Length:
|00:17:11
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JBAB Lead Service Transfer, by TSgt Corey Hook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT