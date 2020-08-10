Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCEC families remember Hurricane Michael on the 2nd anniversary

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by John Goddin 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Hurricane Michael—2 years later… Hear some of the compelling stories from a few members of the Air Force Civil Engineer Center team as these people and their families have spent the past two years recovering from the catastrophic category 5 hurricane that devastated the central panhandle of Florida on October 10th, 2018.

