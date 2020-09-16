Rebecca Gaffney, a firefighter with Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune Fire and Emergency Services, records this year's Fire Safety and Prevention reading, “What should Daisy Do?” by Maria Bostian, for the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) students on MCB Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Sept. 22, 2020. The stories promote fire safety among students while highlighting this year’s fire prevention theme, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.” (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Gomez)
This work, Story time: Camp Lejeune firefighter records reading of fire safety story for DoDEA students on MCB Camp Lejeune & MCAS New River, by LCpl Isaiah Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
