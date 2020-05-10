In conjunction with Fire Prevention Week, the 17th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Fire Dept. is hosting the Fire Competition Muster. Do you and your team have what it takes to take home this year’s trophy?
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2020 15:48
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|768941
|VIRIN:
|201005-F-ED401-056
|Filename:
|DOD_108015269
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT