video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/768941" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In conjunction with Fire Prevention Week, the 17th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Fire Dept. is hosting the Fire Competition Muster. Do you and your team have what it takes to take home this year’s trophy?