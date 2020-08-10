Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights Lt. Gen. David W. Allvin, the next Air Force Vice Chief of Staff, the Air Force and Army sign an agreement for advanced warfare, and the B-1B Lancer Bomber gets a digital twin.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2020 16:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|768937
|VIRIN:
|201008-F-MY055-108
|Filename:
|DOD_108015249
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Around the Air Force: New Vice Chief of Staff, Joint Warfare, and B-1B Innovations, by SSgt Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT