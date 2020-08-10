Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: New Vice Chief of Staff, Joint Warfare, and B-1B Innovations

    UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Timmethy James 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights Lt. Gen. David W. Allvin, the next Air Force Vice Chief of Staff, the Air Force and Army sign an agreement for advanced warfare, and the B-1B Lancer Bomber gets a digital twin.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 16:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:01:59
