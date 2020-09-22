Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Advanced Battle Management System Onramp 3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Hailey Haux 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Interviews and b-roll of the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Onramp 3 during Exercise Valiant Shield and on board a KC-46A.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 18:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768936
    VIRIN: 200922-F-IQ718-0001
    Filename: DOD_108015245
    Length: 00:19:46
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Advanced Battle Management System Onramp 3, by SSgt Hailey Haux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    jadc2abms

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT