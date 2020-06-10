Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAF, USCG Join for Rescue Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FL, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2020

    Courtesy Video

    920th Rescue Wing/Public Affairs

    The 301st Rescue Squadron, 920th Rescue Wing, partnered with the U.S. Coast Guard for hoist training off of a Florida coast recently. Our HH-60G Pavehawk helicopters hoisted pararescuemen from the mobile U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore.

    This training requires the entire crew to be in complete coordination; the pilots must hold a hover with minimal visual references of a moving vessel while the special mission aviators direct the pilots where the helicopter needs to be positioned over the ship so the PJs below can hook up a patient all while the ship is moving through the ocean, pitching and rolling.

    The 920th RQW is the only wing in the Air Force Reserve Command that trains and equips its Airmen who carry out its mission, to search for, locate and recover U.S. Armed Forces personnel during military operations. Air Force rescue is the only DoD entity specifically organized, trained and equipped to conduct personnel recovery operations into hostile or denied areas as a primary mission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 15:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768935
    VIRIN: 201007-F-PB262-002
    Filename: DOD_108015230
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF, USCG Join for Rescue Training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    USCG
    CSAR
    Pararescue
    Pararescueman
    920th Rescue Wing
    Personnel Recovery
    301st Rescue Squadron
    39th Rescue Squadron
    39 RQS
    Combat Search-and-Rescue
    301 RQS
    USCG Cutter Kathleen Moore

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT