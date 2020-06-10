USAF, USCG Join for Rescue Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 301st Rescue Squadron, 920th Rescue Wing, partnered with the U.S. Coast Guard for hoist training off of a Florida coast recently. Our HH-60G Pavehawk helicopters hoisted pararescuemen from the mobile U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore.



This training requires the entire crew to be in complete coordination; the pilots must hold a hover with minimal visual references of a moving vessel while the special mission aviators direct the pilots where the helicopter needs to be positioned over the ship so the PJs below can hook up a patient all while the ship is moving through the ocean, pitching and rolling.



The 920th RQW is the only wing in the Air Force Reserve Command that trains and equips its Airmen who carry out its mission, to search for, locate and recover U.S. Armed Forces personnel during military operations. Air Force rescue is the only DoD entity specifically organized, trained and equipped to conduct personnel recovery operations into hostile or denied areas as a primary mission.