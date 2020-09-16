Firefighters with Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune Fire and Emergency Services record a virtual fire truck tour for Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) students on MCB Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2020. The tour is designed to educate students on the functions of a fire truck, the gear they wear and the equipment they use while highlighting this year’s fire prevention theme, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.” To view the full reading, visit https://dvidshub.net/r/jub4ht. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2020 17:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|768932
|VIRIN:
|201005-M-JQ384-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108015226
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Firefighters record a virtual fire truck tour for DoDEA students on MCB Camp Lejeune & MCAS New River, by LCpl Isaiah Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
