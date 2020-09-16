Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Firefighters record a virtual fire truck tour for DoDEA students on MCB Camp Lejeune & MCAS New River

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Gomez 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Firefighters with Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune Fire and Emergency Services record a virtual fire truck tour for Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) students on MCB Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2020. The tour is designed to educate students on the functions of a fire truck, the gear they wear and the equipment they use while highlighting this year’s fire prevention theme, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.” To view the full reading, visit https://dvidshub.net/r/jub4ht. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Gomez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 17:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768932
    VIRIN: 201005-M-JQ384-1000
    Filename: DOD_108015226
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefighters record a virtual fire truck tour for DoDEA students on MCB Camp Lejeune & MCAS New River, by LCpl Isaiah Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

